Viral Video: Driving Skills Of This Man Are Too Good To Be Tried In Real Life | Watch To Know Why

Drive safely, even if it means being a few seconds or minutes behind.

Viral Video: Driving is an art and I dare say that not everyone behind the wheel is an artist, including yours truly. Well, that should work as a cushion. The vehicle you drive is not just a machine, it is an extension of yourself on the road where many others are trying to maneuver their vehicles which mostly include cars, bikes, and heavy vehicles. Talking about cars, it is like a sweetheart, best friend, and reliable companion for many. They drive their cars carefully to make sure it just wades through the traffic. They also possess a special set of talents when it comes to negotiating the passage with vehicles of different shapes and sizes on the same.

The skills of one such driver are going viral on social media. The video shows two cars approaching a narrow passage from opposite directions. Given the width of the passage and the sizes of the cars, it is impossible for both to cross it at once. One driver takes the onus of troubleshooting in this situation. He simply drives his car onto the raised edge, thus creating more space for the other car and he crosses onto the other side while the Mr Trouble-shooter slides down his car gingerly onto the ground without causing any hassle for anyone, including his car of course.

Insane driving skills pic.twitter.com/wfwSd8uW9m — Next Level Skills (@NextSkillslevel) January 16, 2023

That was some specimen of intelligent, skillful driving. But it is not at all advisable to go for these kinds of detours unless you are trained and have a license for it.



