Home

Viral

Viral Video: Drone Records Mesmerising Video With Accurate Timing | WATCH

Drones have been in use for more than a hundred years but their craze among young people and adventure enthusiasts has gone up rapidly in the last 10-15 years.

Viral Video: Drone Records Mesmerising Video With Accurate Timing | WATCH

Viral Video: Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), more popularly known as drones, have been very useful in many fields like search and rescue, surveillance, traffic monitoring, weather monitoring, firefighting, photography, videography, agriculture, monitoring forest fires and rivers, policing, drone racing, and personal use. They come in different shapes, sizes, power, and ranges depending on the use. Apart from professional uses, many individuals use them for their own activities and hobbies like photography and videography. It requires good control to maintain balance and the right elevation. One can say that it is a highly specialized job to operate a drone.

The video we are sharing here shows a drone sailing smoothly across the balcony of an apartment, following a woman, entering the living room through a narrow passage, flying out of the balcony, gliding close to the swimming pool, passing through a narrow wooden patio-like structure, and flies towards the open sea. Nowhere it seems that it has lost any balance. It is like you are seamlessly flying or sailing through all these areas and onto the vast sea. The video is shared on Twitter by @NextSkillslevel with the caption, “The sheer amount of skill required to make drone shot this smooth…”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The sheer amount of skill required to make drone shot this smooth… pic.twitter.com/vYaAZgL8u4 — Next Level Skills (@NextSkillslevel) January 21, 2023

Drones have been in use for more than a hundred years but their craze among young people and adventure enthusiasts has gone up rapidly in the last 10-15 years. It is like flying like an eagle and having a bird’s eye view of things below.



