Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Viral Video Drunk Passenger Bites Flight Attendant Finger Forces Turkish Airlines To Make Emergency Landing

Viral Video: In a shocking incident of unruly behavior by passengers, a flight had to make emergency landing after a drunk passenger got into a fight with the flight attendants. The incident took place on a Turkish Airlines flight travelling from Istanbul to Jakarta on October 12. The incident came to light after a video was uploaded on Twitter showing the whole incident. The video shows a man throwing punches at a flight attendant. While other passengers looked on, other flight attendants were seen rushing to de-escalate the chaos. One of the flight attendants was also seen kicking the passenger amid the ruckus.

According to reports the flight attendant had gone to calm the drunk 48-year-oold Indonesian passenger identified as Muhammad Hohn Jaiz Boudewijin. It was then that the passenger bit the attendant's finger. Boudewijin is himself a pilot for Indonesian carrier Batik Air.

The man’s erratic behaviour forced the flight – which was due to arrive in Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, on Tuesday at 5 pm local time – to turn around above Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia to land at Kualanamu International Airport, Medan, Hurriyet Daily News reported.

The man who was said to have caused the altercation was subdued and escorted off the plane. The Boeing 777 was then able to depart again, arriving at its original destination at around 8 pm local time.





