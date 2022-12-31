She uses the simplest possible way to join her mom and her way is definitely adorable, cute, and intelligent at the same time.

Viral Video: Elephant Mom Teaches Calf To Get Down Slope, She Adopts Her Own Method Instead | WATCH

Viral Video: There is something about babies that makes their every act and antic attractive and attention seeking. This applies to both humans and animals. In fact, there is hardly any difference between the two when the young ones take the matter into their own hands instead of doing as taught by their parents. Of course, it can have a flip side too but with proper parental care, all the fun to watch these lovely little ones is pure joy that nothing can match.

One such instance, the video of an elephant mother is going viral where she is trying to teach her young calf how to get down or descend from a height of about two, two-and-a-half-feet. She gives a demonstration by first stretching the rear legs backward and stepping down the mound on the front legs to reduce the height considerably. Then she drags her rear legs toward the front to get in a comfortable posture and steps down easily. The calf tries the same but looks reluctant and a bit anxious at the thought of getting down. After thinking for a while, she adopts her own unique way to get down.

She uses the simplest possible way to join her mom and her way is definitely adorable, cute, and intelligent at the same time.

WATCH BABY ELEPHANT GET DOWN THE MOUND IN A FUNNY WAY

Mother: This is the last time I show you how to go down.. Son:#BestOfBuitengebieden pic.twitter.com/KJFaqJXq8M — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) December 31, 2022

This one jumbo is going to do her herd proud. What do you say?



