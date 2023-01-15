Viral Video Ferocious Cat Pounces On Chicken To Hunt It But Its Partner Spoils The Party Watch
The ferocious cat could have gotten itself a yummy meal, but the combined efforts of the birds turned the game around.
Viral Video: It is the law of nature that certain species of animals and birds are meant to be hunters and certain species are meant to be hunted. This has been going on for a long time and as the law of nature, it is required to maintain the balance of the ecosystem. Among the bird predators are eagles, hawks, kites, and owls while among the animals, the most prominent hunters are lions, leopards, tigers, and cats. In fact, the entire cat family is regarded as one of the best predators in the world.
There is a video going viral on social media which shows a ferocious cat attacking a full-grown chicken to hunt it down as its prey. The cat catches hold of its neck but another chicken charges up at the cat and it is forced to leave its prey. What follows is a bit of catch and go and the two chickens together drive away the cat.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
Teamwork pic.twitter.com/yjIUOucTBO
— CCTV_IDIOTS (@cctv_idiots) January 11, 2023
This video proves that unity is indeed a very potent force and it can be a decisive factor between life and death.
Published Date: January 15, 2023 6:34 PM IST
