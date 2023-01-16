Viral Video From Inside Cockpit Shows How Pilots Manoeuvre Aircraft With Great Precision WATCH
This gives us an idea about the kind of setting under which these air warriors carry out their duties.
Viral Video: Air travel has its own charm. It is like flying above the whole world and the bird’s-eye view of the ground makes us feel like in a dream sequence. Over time, passenger aircraft have undergone a lot of upgrading making air travel easier and safe. A lot of credit goes to the on-ground staff and the airline crew who take every possible care in making our journeys memorable and enjoyable. A special word of appreciation for the pilots who constantly take care of all the operations from inside the cockpit and ensure that everyone on board reaches their destination safely.
The kind of work the pilots have to undertake and how they have to act accordingly is shown in a viral video that gives us a view from inside the cockpit and shows the start of the journey to taking off. The video is shared on Twitter by @HowThingsWork_ with the caption: “Pilots view of takeoff. Over 200 buttons & switches inside this cockpit. Anyone else prefer night flights over day ones? 🛫🌌 video credit:🎥loadingaviation.”
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
Pilots view of takeoff. Over 200 buttons & switches inside this cockpit. Anyone else prefer night flights over day ones? 🛫🌌 video credit:🎥loadingaviation pic.twitter.com/BbvsLRHU9l
— H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) January 15, 2023
It is not easy to keep an eye on such a vast and complex control panel. It requires a lot of training, practice, and expertise.
Published Date: January 16, 2023 5:49 PM IST
