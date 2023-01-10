Viral Video Gigantic Sea Waves Make Huge Ship Shake Like A Toy Watch

We might have measured the depths of the oceans, as is claimed, but we have not been able to control nature.
Viral Video: Almost all of us swear by the might of Mother Nature and respect all its creation. In fact, we have come a long way in discovering the secrets that once eluded and terrified us. Compared to the sinking of the Titanic in 1912, today we have ultra-modern technology, equipment, and gadgets that help us in handling and maneuver the busy traffic on the road, huge aircraft in the sky, and the biggest ship sailing on the vast oceans. But even now there is so much that we cannot comprehend, let alone control.
This is one video that might explain that we are mere pawns in front of nature. A huge ship is in the middle of the ocean and it is said that there is a storm that is causing very huge waves. Amidst all this, the titanic sea vessel is swinging like a small toy. The video has been shared on Twitter by OddIy Terrifying with the caption: “The power of Mother Nature seen with massive waves in a storm 😳”.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
The power of Mother Nature seen with massive waves in a storm 😳 pic.twitter.com/eMdxEFDOSa
— OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) December 22, 2022
Salute to the sea warriors who carry out their duties in these dangerous and unpredictable conditions.
Published Date: January 10, 2023 9:57 PM IST
