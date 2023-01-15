Viral Video: Girl Bangs Her Head Against Wall While Trying To Do A Balancing Act
Please, don’t try this at home, or anywhere else for that matter!
Viral Video: Almost all of us have the desire to get famous across the globe, or at least within a given big circle. For that, we use different social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter. Sometimes we are behind the camera, recording other people’s talents and sometimes we are the subject of the video. The content of these videos ranges from dancing, singing, playing instruments, sharing knowledge about some topics, or displaying our unique talent in a solo act by recording our actions on our own.
One such attempt by a girl is going viral on social media. The video is shared on Twitter by @ShockingClip. The girl tries to balance a tissue paper roll on her lower back while she bows down. But she forgets that as she bows down her head is hardly 2-3 inches away from the room’s wall. She tries to balance the roll and suddenly she leaps only to bang her head against the wall.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
It is advised that stunts be performed only when you are fully trained by a professional and there are enough safety measures, including certified supervision. It is perfectly ok to display your style and skill but most important is your safety.
— Shocking Videos (@ShockingClip) January 12, 2023
Published Date: January 15, 2023 12:19 AM IST
Updated Date: January 15, 2023 12:34 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Argentina Due to World Cup Trophy Celebration
[ad_1] Home SportsFIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Argentina Due to World Cup Trophy Celebration FIFA has imposed sanctions on football...
60-Year-Old Man Starts Bleeding From Mouth Mid-Air, Dies After Emergency Landing In Indore
[ad_1] Home News India60-Year-Old Man Starts Bleeding From Mouth Mid-Air, Dies After Emergency Landing In Indore After the emergency landing,...
Twitter Rolls Out For You, Following Tabs On Web
[ad_1] Home TechnologyTwitter Rolls Out ‘For You’, ‘Following’ Tabs On Web Microblogging platform Twitter on Saturday announced that it is...
Jio 5G Service Launched In Chhattisgarh; Check List of Areas Covered Here
[ad_1] Home News IndiaJio 5G Service Launched In Chhattisgarh; Check List of Areas Covered Here The CM launched the service...
Viral Video Man Uses Machine To Dig Holes For Fence Hits Gas Pipeline And Then Watch It Here
[ad_1] Home ViralViral Video: Man Uses Machine To Dig Holes For Fence, Hits Gas Pipeline And Then. . . |...
Apply for Scientist ‘B’, Other Posts at upsconline.nic.in. Check Eligibility Here
[ad_1] Home EducationUPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Scientist ‘B’, Other Posts at upsconline.nic.in. Check Eligibility Here UPSC Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates...
Average Rating