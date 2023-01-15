Home

Viral

Viral Video: Girl Bangs Her Head Against Wall While Trying To Do A Balancing Act | Watch

Please, don’t try this at home, or anywhere else for that matter!

Viral Video: Girl Bangs Her Head Against Wall While Trying To Do A Balancing Act | Watch

Viral Video: Almost all of us have the desire to get famous across the globe, or at least within a given big circle. For that, we use different social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter. Sometimes we are behind the camera, recording other people’s talents and sometimes we are the subject of the video. The content of these videos ranges from dancing, singing, playing instruments, sharing knowledge about some topics, or displaying our unique talent in a solo act by recording our actions on our own.

One such attempt by a girl is going viral on social media. The video is shared on Twitter by @ShockingClip. The girl tries to balance a tissue paper roll on her lower back while she bows down. But she forgets that as she bows down her head is hardly 2-3 inches away from the room’s wall. She tries to balance the roll and suddenly she leaps only to bang her head against the wall.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

It is advised that stunts be performed only when you are fully trained by a professional and there are enough safety measures, including certified supervision. It is perfectly ok to display your style and skill but most important is your safety.



