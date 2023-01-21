Viral Video Girl Loses Very Simple Language Test And $100 How Would You Fare WATCH AND TELL
Reminds of the Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck question.
Viral Video: Some people just love challenging others while there are those who are more than willing to take on a challenge. That challenge can be a soft dare, maybe even a hard one, a contest, a quiz, or some riddle. In fact, artists and creators have devised very clever and smart riddles and questionnaires that can trick even the cleverest people. These riddles, quizzes, and dares sound and look very simple at the outset but once thrown at you, they can completely overpower your intellect for that moment.
One such very easy question is thrown at a young woman by a man who seems to be the host of some funny video. He offers her $100 and asks her to spell FAT. She answers it correctly. Then, he asks her to spell HER and she cracks it easily. Now is the tricky part. He asks her to tell him what FAT and HER make together.
The video is shared on Twitter by @Fun_Entertement with the caption, “Oh no 😂😂😂 she didn’t see it coming 🤣🤣”
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
Oh no 😂😂😂 she didn’t see it coming 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0YHXNUgBhU
— Fun/Entertainment (@Fun_Entertement) January 18, 2023
These are the kinds of tests that tell us that we might be really intelligent and great at solving most complex problems, but we can miss out on the most basic, simple tasks.
Published Date: January 21, 2023 6:22 PM IST
