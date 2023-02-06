Viral Video: Guy Plans Wholesome Surprise For Grand Mother on Her 90th Birthday Internet Gets Emotional

Home

Viral Video: What is the happiest thing in the world? Witnessing your grandparents glow with happiness on momentous occasions. In an attempt to make his grandmother happy, filmmaker and actor Arvind planned a surprise celebration for her 90th birthday. The viral surprise video which has over 320K views and 1K retweets, was nothing short of a dream for the 90-year-old grandmother. In the video, Arvind pretended to be filming his grandma for a short movie as he taught her how to play Sudoku. As part of the script for the video, he then requested that she gets a cup of tea or coffee. When his grandma turned around, she discovered her entire family present, who descended on her for a hug and applause in honour of the event.

The Twitter user captioned his heartwarming viral post, “3 years back it was my Paati’s 90th B’day. The entire family from India & around the world decided to land up & surprise Paati. I tricked Paati to come to the location in the guise of wanting to shoot a short film in which she was going to be the lead. My best film yet ❤️❤️.”

3 years back it was my Paati’s 90th B’day.The entire family from India & around the world decided to land up & surprise Paati. I tricked Paati to come to the location in the guise of wanting to shoot a short film in which she was going to be the lead. My best film yet ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/bbP9Qxf0fw — Arvind (@absolutarvind) February 2, 2023

The video went viral in no time and garnered immense love from desi tweeps. Several users dropped heart and heart-eye emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Oh my heart!! Weeping to see such joy and love!!” Another user wrote, “So so sweet of you and your family to organise this for your Patti – the most amazing 90th birthday gift ♥️.” One of them also said, “Aww , best video ever, Paati’s expression priceless ❤️❤️.”

If there’s anyone who truly actually loves you, even for your mere existence, unconditionally, it is your parents. Be with them. https://t.co/9Z8t1Ngl9z pic.twitter.com/iSyZavqN9M — Bhavin Tolia (@BhavinTolia) February 3, 2023

My heart just melted., this is super precious https://t.co/B793KujRoA — bbtamil 007 (@Bbtamil007) February 3, 2023

I love everything about this, but especially Paati’s reaction. https://t.co/PSwBNyF1Rp — RK (@roh_tweets) February 3, 2023

Best thing on the internet today. https://t.co/OnVmqbOzoA — Rucha (@Ruchaacha) February 3, 2023

A heartwarming tweet ❤️ https://t.co/3ToGHxYQKH — Raj Nayak (@rajcheerfull) February 3, 2023

@absolutarvind this is such a wonderful story and your paati is so sweet, all of you are blessed to have her as yours ..god bless all of you and Paati Amma with happiness and good health..I was in tears seeing the last thirty seconds of that video:⁠-⁠) https://t.co/AlTTKYv03v — Ajay Vidyasagar (@ajayvidyasagar) February 4, 2023

What a beautiful moment, nothing in the world comes close to Love & caring!!! Convey our lovely birthday wishes to பாட்டி — Boopathy (@Boopathy_SA) February 3, 2023

