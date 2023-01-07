National

Viral Video Hows The Josh Little Kid Exhibits Amazing Energy While Reciting Lesson During Class Watch News

admin
40Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 43 Second


Early identification of talents among children is a must so that they can be guided to the right career.

Viral Video, talent, video, Indian Police Service, IPS, viral news, video viral, viral video news, Trending Viral Videos, Trending Viral News, Viral on Internet, Viral Video on Internet, viral news today, latest trending viral news
Viral Video: How’s The Josh? Little Kid Exhibits Amazing Energy While Reciting Lesson During Class | Watch

Viral Video: “Catch them young” goes the saying and rightly so. Many times, a child displays a unique talent that sets them apart from others. This talent, if identified and handled with care and responsibility, can bring about a revolutionary change in the child’s life as well as the society. This is also known as a “child prodigy”.

There is one video shared on Twitter by Dipanshu Kabra who is apparently an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer as described in his profile. This video shows a small kid, around 6 or 7 years, leading his class in reciting a lesson. The energy and intensity of the kid are at a very high level. The video is captioned: “बच्चे का जोश देखकर लगता है कि यह ज़रुर एक दिन शानदार परेड कमांडर बनेगा…(the energy of the child suggests that some day he will become a parade commander)”.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF SCHOOL KID RECITING A LESSON WITH HIGH ENERGY

One can agree or disagree with the suggestion of Dipanshu Kabra but one thing is sure the child is a probable contender for the prodigy title. Wishing him the best of luck!




Published Date: January 7, 2023 6:15 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories