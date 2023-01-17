Viral Video Its A Bird Its A Plane Its THE FLYING FISH Watch Here

Home

Viral Video: It’s A Bird, It’s A Plane, It’s THE FLYING FISH | Watch Here

Honestly, associating a weapon with such a wonderful creation of Mother Nature is awkward as well as disturbing but it goes on to tell how much we have learned from nature’s fabulous creations. We should put all that to constructive use.

Viral Video: There is this very popular song from an equally popular Hindi movie Chori Chori (1956). It goes like this, “Panchhi Banu Udti Phiru Mast Gagan Me” with playback by the melody queen Lata Mangeshkar. The song roughly translates into, “I want to explore the joyful sky flying like a bird.” Now, why did I choose to start this viral segment with this song? It is because the viral video that is being shared here is about flying. The only catch is that it is not a bird that is flying, it’s a fish! Yes, you read it right.

The viral video shows a fish that is flying above the ocean’s surface. The video is shared on Twitter by @HowThingsWork_ with the caption, “Flying fish can make powerful, self-propelled leaps out of the water where their long wing-like fins enable gliding for considerable distances above the water’s surface. A possible theory for this is to avoid predators below the surface. 🌊”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Flying fish can make powerful, self-propelled leaps out of the water where their long wing-like fins enable gliding for considerable distances above the water’s surface. A possible theory for this is to avoid predators below the surface. 🌊 pic.twitter.com/aFJe0v15bE — H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) January 16, 2023

According to nationalgeographic.com, “Flying fish can be seen jumping out of warm ocean waters worldwide. Their streamlined torpedo shape helps them gather enough underwater speed to break the surface, and their large, wing-like pectoral fins get them airborne.”

This is getting even more interesting. According to Wikipedia, “Exocet, the French-built anti-ship missile is named after these beautiful and awesome species. Various Versions of this missile can be launched from surface vessels, submarines, helicopters, and fixed-wing aircraft. They can take a low trajectory, skimming the surface, before striking their targets.”



