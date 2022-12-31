VIRAL VIDEO Karma Strikes Trainer Who Kicks Horse In Abdomen Watch

Sometimes even the best of people can get carried away and end up doing stupid things, making a fool of themselves.
Viral Video: Since the advent of civilization, humans have domesticated many animals and birds like dogs, horses, pigeons, roosters, cats, and even the mighty elephants. Over centuries, the bond between humans and animals (including birds) has only grown stronger and both have developed a better understanding of each other’s nature and temperament. In fact, animals like horses and elephants have proved to be very good companions for humans whether in battles or travelling and journeys.
But training animals is not an easy task. It takes a lot of patience, understanding, love, compassion, and a bit of firmness to make them tame. There are professional trainers who are very skilled in their work, and they do wonderful jobs. But sometimes even the best of people can get carried away and end up doing stupid things, making a fool of themselves.
This is what happened with a horse trainer who, while trying to tame a horse, gets nasty with the animal and kicks it in the abdomen. The animal doesn’t like it and gets its revenge the next instant. You have to watch the video to witness it.
WATCH THE HORSE’S REVENGE VIDEO HERE
Wasted 💀 pic.twitter.com/hHRp2bCoxX
— Vicious Videos (@ViciousVideos) December 31, 2022
This is a lesson for all of us that what goes around comes around – karma, as it is called.
Published Date: December 31, 2022 7:03 PM IST
