Viral Video: Lion Queen Takes ‘Princes And Princesses’ For Royal Walk, Video Will Win You Over

In the world of the lions, it is the mother who right from the birth of babies takes the responsibility to groom them and teach them how to hunt so that they can survive on their own.

Viral Video: The magnificent and beautiful world of animals has always fascinated and attracted us. Whether it is their habitat that ranges from deserts to snow-capped mountains to dense jungles and grasslands, or it is their eating habits and favorite foods, or their social structure and hierarchy. There is a lot more but one thing that we all love and adore is their young ones, newly born or babies, we just can’t get enough of animal babies especially when the mother takes them out to make them familiar with the world.

In the video shared on Twitter, one lioness takes her cubs on a walk most probably to familiarise them with their surroundings. She takes care that the smallest of the family is in the front while she looks back to make sure that the others are following safely. The video has gone viral and is mostly appreciated by animal lovers.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE LIONESS AND HER CUBS HERE

Not so fast little one.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/4CRUzl8iDS — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) January 2, 2023

This is so sweet and once again tells the role a mother plays in the nurturing of her babies.



