Saturday, December 10, 2022
Viral Video: Man Boards Delhi Metro In A Towel. Internet Says ‘Ye Confidence Chahiye’

In the viral video, a man boarded a Delhi Metro train wearing a towel and wandered across the compartments.

The viral video shows the man wearing a yellow towel casually walking inside the Delhi Metro.

Viral Video: Instagram reels are the real deal nowadays. There’s dance reels. There’s singing reels. There’s fashion and lifestyle reels. And then there are reels which capture hilarious pranks. One such prank video from the Delhi Metro has gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, a man boarded a Delhi Metro train wearing a towel and wandered across the compartments. The viral video shows the man wearing a yellow towel casually walking inside the Delhi Metro. He wore a white vest over the towel wrapped around his waist and a pair of flip flops. The video, which went instantly viral, was shared by Mohit Gauhar.

“Tanki mein paani khatm ho gaya hai. Aaj main office mein hi naha loonga (The water in the tank emptied. I will take a bath at the office today),” the video caption reads.

The video captured some of the passengers’ reaction where they couldn’t stop laughing. The comments section was filled with all praise for the man’s “confidence”.

