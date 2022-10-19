Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Viral Video: Man Dances to Haryanvi Song 2 Gaz Ka Ghoonghat on a Treadmill, Netizens Are Impressed

Viral Video: The internet is full of videos that showcase people’s unique talents. And dance videos are the ones that are the most popular on the internet because they are fun and entertaining. One such video has surfaced on the internet that shows a young man showcasing some cool dance moves while he was on a treadmill. In the video, he can be seen grooving to the famous Haryanvi song ‘2 Gaz Ka Ghoonghat’ on a treadmill. He breaks into some enviable moves and thumkas as he energetically dances to the song.Also Read – Viral Video Shows Komodo Dragon Wears Turtle Shell Like a Hat After Eating It. Watch

The dance video was shared on September 18 on Instagram by a user named @alok_speed_b_boy. Also Read – Viral Video: Buffalo Herd Tosses Lion Cub In The Air With Their Horns Like Football. Watch

MAN DANCES TO HARYANVI SONG ON A TREADMILL: WATCH VIDEO

Also Read – Viral Video: Man Hilariously Mimics Cheerleaders During Cricket Match By Dancing With Pom Poms

Since being posted, the video  has accumulated more than 568k  likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The video has gone viral, and netizens just loved the unique dance, and showered praises. One user wrote, “Wow yaar Kamal kar diya apne,” while another commented, “Oooyyee hhhooyyeee sitty maar dance.” A third said, “pko dekh kr khud v dance krne ka Dil ho gya,” while a fourth wrote, “Ohh i love this.”





Source link

