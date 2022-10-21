Friday, October 21, 2022
HomeNationalViral Video: Man Effortlessly Dances to Bole Chudiyan on a Treadmill, Netizens...
National

Viral Video: Man Effortlessly Dances to Bole Chudiyan on a Treadmill, Netizens Love It

admin
By admin
0
75



Viral Video: The internet is full of videos that showcase people’s unique talents. And dance videos are the ones that are the most popular on the internet because they are fun and entertaining. One such video has surfaced on the internet that shows a young man showcasing some cool dance moves while he was on a moving treadmill. In the video, he can be seen grooving to the super popular song Bole Chudiyan from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. He breaks into some enviable moves and thumkas as he energetically dances to the song. His expressions are also on point.Also Read – Viral Video: Monkey Attends Funeral Of Man Who Fed Him, Tries To Wake Him Up. Watch

The video was shared by a user named Alok Sharma on Instagram, with a caption that simply says, “Bole chudiyan.” Also Read – Viral Video: Duck Gets Distracted While Hanging Out With Chicken, Gets Eaten By Crocodile. Watch

MAN DANCES TO BOLE CHUDIYAN ON TREADMILL: WATCH VIDEO

Also Read – Little Girl Plays With Lioness Through Glass Window, Viral Video Has 19 Million Views. Watch

Since being posted, the video has accumulated more than 2028  likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The video has gone viral, and netizens just loved the unique dance, and showered praises. One user wrote, “Kya dance karta hai.” Another wrote, “Outstanding.” A third commented, “Super bhai.”





Source link

Previous articleNBA: Clippers defeat Lakers in Kawhi Leonard’s return
Next articleLIVE Ireland vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2022, Group Stage: Windies Lose Openers, Lewis-King Hold Key
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677