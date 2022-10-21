Viral Video: Man Effortlessly Dances to Bole Chudiyan on a Treadmill, Netizens Love It

Viral Video: The internet is full of videos that showcase people’s unique talents. And dance videos are the ones that are the most popular on the internet because they are fun and entertaining. One such video has surfaced on the internet that shows a young man showcasing some cool dance moves while he was on a moving treadmill. In the video, he can be seen grooving to the super popular song Bole Chudiyan from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. He breaks into some enviable moves and thumkas as he energetically dances to the song. His expressions are also on point.Also Read – Viral Video: Monkey Attends Funeral Of Man Who Fed Him, Tries To Wake Him Up. Watch

The video was shared by a user named Alok Sharma on Instagram, with a caption that simply says, "Bole chudiyan."

MAN DANCES TO BOLE CHUDIYAN ON TREADMILL: WATCH VIDEO

Since being posted, the video has accumulated more than 2028 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The video has gone viral, and netizens just loved the unique dance, and showered praises. One user wrote, “Kya dance karta hai.” Another wrote, “Outstanding.” A third commented, “Super bhai.”