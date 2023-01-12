Viral Video: Man Performs Dangerous Stunts on Bike With Wife as Pillion Rider | WATCH
In the viral video, the man can be seen riding a Royal Enfield bullet without a helmet and performing dangerous stunts while his wife rides pillion.
Viral Video: A video of a man performing dangerous stunts while riding a bike with his wife as pillion rider is going viral on the internet. The video went viral after it was shared on Intagram by a page named Ghanta with the caption, ‘Real Badhshah is Here’.
In the viral clip, the man starts to do extremely hazardous stunts while his wife continues to sit on the bike with her ‘ghoonghat’.
WATCH
In the viral video, the man can be seen riding a Royal Enfield bullet while his wife is riding the pillion. The couple can be seen without any helmet while the man continues to perform stunts. First, he sits on the bike and then leaves the handlebar. Soon, he balances and stands up on the moving bike. The video ends after the biker stands on the seat and continues with his stunt.
Topics
Published Date: January 12, 2023 8:40 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Thunivu Full HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentThunivu Full HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites Thunivu leaked online: Thala...
Dalal Street Dimly Lit In Green, Indices Open Flat. Sensex Rises 100 Points
[ad_1] Home BusinessBusiness News Live: Dalal Street Dimly Lit In Green, Indices Open Flat. Sensex Rises 100 Points live On...
Varisu Full HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentVarisu Full HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites Varisu leaked online: Thalapathy...
SpiceJet Locks Passengers Between Boarding Gate And Flight For Over 1 Hr At Delhi Airport, Airline Reacts
[ad_1] Home News IndiaWATCH: SpiceJet Locks Passengers Between Boarding Gate And Flight For Over 1 Hr At Delhi Airport, Airline...
When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka Online Disney+ Hotstar And On TV Star Sports in India
[ad_1] Home SportsIND vs SL 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka Online And...
What GMP Signals For ₹66.30 Cr IPO
[ad_1] Home BusinessSah Polymers To Make Way To The Bourses Today: What GMP Signals For ₹66.30 Cr IPO In the...
Average Rating