Viral Video Man Tries To Steal Manhole Cover Falls Right Into It Instant Karma Strikes WATCH
One can only feel sorry for the lowlife and hope that they get back to honest work.
Instant Karma: The world is full of people who just want to earn money by whatever means, right or wrong. They will go to any extent to fulfill their desires. And obviously, their methods to satisfy their criminal needs are illegal as well as dangerous. They could be robbers, thieves, or carjackers. But, on the other hand, there are some who go for small-level crimes like shoplifting, stealing some stuff from a public place, or lifting some government property with the intention of disposing of it for some cash. One such government property is manhole covers.
A video going viral on social media shows a man trying to lift a manhole cover and after he puts it on his shoulder, he just tries to walk away with that heavy cover. Just as he turns away, he steps right into the same manhole. Visibly hurt, he limps off without the cover. The video is shared on Twitter by Instant Karma.
WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE MAN TRYING TO STEAL A MANHOLE COVER AND GETTING INSTANT KARMA
Dumbass pic.twitter.com/KaWDCypfZE
— Instant Karma (@Instantregretss) January 6, 2023
There is no doubt that those who choose the wrong way to earn end up being punished by the law of the land or the law of nature.
Published Date: January 9, 2023 6:24 PM IST
