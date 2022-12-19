Viral Video: Man Wears Saree Like A Pro Leaving Netizens Heavily Impressed

Menu
In this domain of women, one man tried the challenge and must say that he got it really quickly without breaking a sweat.

Viral video: The saree is an elegant dress and to drape one requires some skills that come with practice. Of course, we have seen our moms, sisters, and wives do the dressing and have an idea that it is an art. But it is also true that for a few women, wearing a saree could be a difficult task. Nevertheless, they manage to do it and get a perfect style. In this domain of women, one man tried the challenge and must say that he got it really quickly without breaking a sweat. The video of the man is going viral on social media.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF MAN DRAPING A SAREE

The video was shared on Twitter by Punjabi Touch on December 17 with the caption, “Bro almost made me want to buy it.” The user also mentions the location as “Gali Dastagir wali near madni market, Gurjanwala.”




The latest

