Viral Video Massive Iceberg Breaks Into Ocean Causing Gigantic Waves Tests Boatmans Nerves WATCH
Oceans are unpredictable as they might get wild at any time.
Viral Video: Almost all of us have seen the multiple Oscar-winning movie Titanic. And we know the role iceberg played in its drowning. “An iceberg is a piece of freshwater ice more than 15 m long that has broken off a glacier or an ice shelf and is floating freely in open (salt) water,” is the definition of an iceberg by Wikipedia. Well, we all know the story of Titanic but here it is about a small boat trying to escape the waves caused by an iceberg.
The video that is going viral shows a man in a small motorboat going at a very high speed with a worried look on his face and the camera pans a bit to show very huge waves that he is trying to escape. The monstrous waves are caused when an iceberg falls into the ocean. The video is shared on Twitter by OddIy Terrifying with the caption: “Watch as an enormous wave forms when an iceberg falls into the ocean 😳”
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
Watch as an enormous wave forms when an iceberg falls into the ocean 😳 pic.twitter.com/Xs7bmNpmNX
— OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) January 4, 2023
Can’t say what could have happened to the man in the boat!
Published Date: January 9, 2023 10:00 PM IST
Updated Date: January 9, 2023 10:14 PM IST
