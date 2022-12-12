Monday, December 12, 2022
Viral Video: Men Dance Moves With Utensils Will Make You Go ROFL

Viral Video: It is rightly said that the job of feet is walking, but their hobby is dancing! A similar kind of video has taken the internet by storm. Check the viral video here.

Viral Video: Men Dance Moves With Utensils Will Make You Go ROFL
Viral Video: It is rightly said that the job of feet is walking, but their hobby is dancing! A similar kind of video has taken the internet by storm. In the viral video, we can see a group of men banging empty vessels and chairs while dancing to a song at a wedding venue. The short video was shared on the Microblogging site Twitter by a user named Ankit on December 06, 2022. Till now, the video has received over 15,000 views and several comments.

In the video, some men can be seen having a blast in the dining area. They can be seen banging on chairs and empty tables while dancing to an electric song. “Girls :- yha jyade instruments nhi baj rhe hai dance nhi karungi Meanwhile Boys :-,” reads the post alongside the video.

As soon as the popular video was shared, Netizens flooded the comment section with different kinds of reactions. ” एक बार पीने के बाद तो लडके लोग जनरेटर कि आवाज मैं डांस कर लेते है 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣(After drinking once the boys dance to the sound of the generator 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣),” wrote one user.  “Vibe hi alag hai (the vibe is different)” wrote another user.




Published Date: December 12, 2022 10:24 PM IST



Updated Date: December 12, 2022 10:32 PM IST





