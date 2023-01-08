Viral Video Monstrous Humpback Whale Suddenly Jumps Out Of Sea And Dwarfs Everyone Around WATCH
A humpback whale can grow up to 56 feet in length and weigh up to 40 metric tons, i.e., a whopping 40 thousand kgs.
Viral Video: Adventures on the sea are a unique experience. The vast ocean around us and no sight of land can scare you as well as mesmerize us. And if we are lucky, we can come face-to-face with marine life, like dolphins and whales. Whales are fully aquatic, open-ocean creatures hence the chances of spotting them are good.
One video that is going viral shows a huge humpback whale emerging from the water and the people in a boat are busy taking pictures and making videos of this beautiful mammal. The video is shared by Fascinating on Twitter with the caption: “This really puts humpback whales’ true size into perspective. Video by Cassie Jensen.”
WATCH THE VIDEO OF HUGE HUMPBACK WHALE EMERGING FROM THE SEA
This really puts humpback whales’ true size into perspective. Video by Cassie Jensen.pic.twitter.com/JyCBGGeUYG
— Fascinating (@fasc1nate) January 8, 2023
Humpbacks frequently breach (jump out of water), throwing two-thirds or more of their bodies out of the water and splashing down on their backs.
Published Date: January 8, 2023 7:14 PM IST
