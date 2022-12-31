Viral Video: Most Startling Bike Crashes That Riders Escaped Miraculously

A video, rather a montage comprising of small videos of two-wheeler accidents is going viral on social media.
Viral Video: When you are on the road you have to be extremely careful as a pedestrian, driver, and two-wheeler rider because it takes just a moment to turn a joyride into an accident. While those who are behind the wheels have the advantage of maintaining balance thanks to the wheel support from four sides, those riding a two-wheeler, especially a motorbike at a high speed, are more prone to mishaps, and that too serious ones. But even then, everybody using the road has the responsibility of ensuring the safety of others and themselves.
A video, rather a montage comprising of small videos of two-wheeler accidents is going viral on social media. The montage shows the thin difference between life and death as the two-wheelers meet accidents for some reason or the other but escape miraculously.
WATCH THE BIKE CRASH MONTAGE HERE
Here we urge you all to be extremely careful while on the road because life is very precious and you must treat it that way.
Published Date: January 1, 2023 12:01 AM IST
