Viral Video Of Humpback Whale And Its Tiny Calf Show Maternal Instincts Of These Huge Creatures Watch News
Motherhood is such a rich and strong feeling that transcends the boundaries of species.
Viral Video: Nature is vast and full of amazing phenomena. It never fails to fascinate us with its many creations and activities. Oceans are an integral part of nature, and they are as vast as can be imagined. The marine life they hold has been a subject of human studies for centuries. Now, with much advanced and sophisticated equipment, it has become easier to decode the mysteries that we have always wanted to unravel. One such mystery is the whale that is found in different species. It might be argued that these mammoth and magnificent mammals might not have parental instincts, but on the contrary, they take full care of their young ones and nurse them with great care.
One video of a humpback whale and her calf is going viral and is a treat to watch. The video shows the mother humpback whale and her calf with the mother covering the baby with her fin, just like we cover our young ones with our arms, or the birds do with their wings. Also, the sound made by the big mammal will captivate you. The video is shared by Fascinating on Twitter with the caption: “A humpback whale and her calf captured on video by Paul Nicklen.”
WATCH THE VIDEO OF HUMPBACK WHALE AND HER TINY CALF
A humpback whale and her calf captured on video by Paul Nicklen. pic.twitter.com/HP0gOAf1r4
— Fascinating (@fasc1nate) January 7, 2023
This is one of the most beautiful images that reflect the maternal instincts of the largest mammals found in the sea.
Published Date: January 7, 2023 3:39 PM IST
