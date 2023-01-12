Viral Video of Little Sea Otter Helping Clean the Pool Will Make You Go Awww…
A video of a little sea otter helping the pool cleaners in cleaning the pool is just overloaded with cuteness and too difficult for netizens to handle.
Viral Video: Internet is filled with cute videos, posts mostly of bunnies, puppies, cats, babies and more that will just make you go awww at just one look. Now, a video of a little sea otter helping the pool cleaners in cleaning the pool is just overloaded with cuteness and too difficult for netizens to handle.
The video went viral after it was shared on Twitter by no other than Buitengebieden who is well known among social media users for sharing such adorable videos. Buitengebieden shared the video with the caption, “Little Helper”.
Watch Viral Video of Sea Otter as Pool Cleaner
Little helper.. pic.twitter.com/1l9BcfPGKl
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) January 11, 2023
As the viral video begins, we can see two men cleaning the pool side with wipers, the little otter surfaces from the pool and brings a safety cone to the pool side. The otter then takes another dip and brings another cone with its little hands and keeps on the pool side. This adorable act of the otter helping the humans clean the pool is absolutely delightful.
The video has garnered nearly 2 million views within hours of being shared on Twitter. Social media users have dropped comments like, “That’s nothing but cuteness”, “OMG Bless its little heart”, “And they say young people don’t want to work these days” and many more.
Published Date: January 12, 2023 10:42 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Adnan Sami Gets Trolled For Calling Jagan Mohan Reddys Telugu Flag Tweet on RRRs Golden Globes Win a Separatist Attitude Andhra Minister Hits Back
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentAdnan Sami Gets Trolled For Calling Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ‘Telugu Flag’ Tweet on RRR’s Golden Globes Win a...
Major Fire Breaks Out In Kolkata
[ad_1] Home West BengalVIDEO: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Kolkata’s Jhupri Market, Efforts On To Contain Blaze massive fire broke...
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Move Up in ODI List; Suryakumar Yadav Retains No.1 T20I Spot
[ad_1] Home SportsICC Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Move Up in ODI List; Suryakumar Yadav Retains No.1 T20I Spot Suryakumar...
Get Ready For Extreme Winter Chills This Week; IMD Says Temp To Drop To -4°C In North India
[ad_1] Home News IndiaGet Ready For Extreme Winter Chills This Week; IMD Says Minimum Temp To Drop To -4°C In...
This Elderly Couple
[ad_1] Home ViralThis Elderly Couple’s Hatke Dance at a Wedding is Winning Hearts, Watch Viral Video In the viral video,...
Section 144 Imposed in Kaziranga National Park. List of Restrictions Here
[ad_1] Home News IndiaBREAKING: Section 144 imposed in Kaziranga National Park. List of Restrictions Here Section 144 in Kaziranga National...
Average Rating