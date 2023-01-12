Home

Viral Video of Little Sea Otter Helping Clean the Pool Will Make You Go Awww…

A video of a little sea otter helping the pool cleaners in cleaning the pool is just overloaded with cuteness and too difficult for netizens to handle.

Viral Video: Internet is filled with cute videos, posts mostly of bunnies, puppies, cats, babies and more that will just make you go awww at just one look. Now, a video of a little sea otter helping the pool cleaners in cleaning the pool is just overloaded with cuteness and too difficult for netizens to handle.

The video went viral after it was shared on Twitter by no other than Buitengebieden who is well known among social media users for sharing such adorable videos. Buitengebieden shared the video with the caption, “Little Helper”.

Watch Viral Video of Sea Otter as Pool Cleaner

As the viral video begins, we can see two men cleaning the pool side with wipers, the little otter surfaces from the pool and brings a safety cone to the pool side. The otter then takes another dip and brings another cone with its little hands and keeps on the pool side. This adorable act of the otter helping the humans clean the pool is absolutely delightful.

The video has garnered nearly 2 million views within hours of being shared on Twitter. Social media users have dropped comments like, “That’s nothing but cuteness”, “OMG Bless its little heart”, “And they say young people don’t want to work these days” and many more.



