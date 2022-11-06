Sunday, November 6, 2022
National

Viral Video Of Pet Iguana Enjoying Watermelon With Human Daddy Is YUMMY

Pets and their mushy moments with their human parents make for very interesting, captivating videos.

Viral Video Of Pet Iguana Enjoying Watermelon With Human Daddy Is YUMMY

Viral: Pets and their mushy moments with their human parents make for very interesting, captivating videos, especially the ones involving dogs, cats, their little ones, or the ones with feathers; birds.

Such is the appeal of these videos that they go viral within no time and attract many likes and comments. One such video that is doing the rounds is a yummy one because it shows a man enjoying a slice of watermelon with his pet iguana.

WATCH THE VIDEO

The video was shared on Twitter by a user who goes by the name Buitengebieden on November 2. In the video, a man can be eating a slice of a cake when an iguana comes and shares the same with him. The internet is in awe of how the iguana is eating the watermelon in this 29-second clip.

Captioned “Sharing is caring”, the video has received over 6.2 lakh views and over 25.5k likes.




Published Date: November 6, 2022 11:27 AM IST





