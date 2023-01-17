Viral Video Of Pilot Daughter Touching Her Fathers Feet Before Take Off Is Pure Gold Watch

Home

Viral Video Of Pilot Daughter Touching Her Father’s Feet Before Take-Off Is Pure Gold | Watch

The video is aptly carrying the ticker that reads, “His Happy Tears”.

Viral Video: India attracts people from all over the world and it is not surprising given the fact that she is an amalgamation, a unique blend of many diverse cultures and traditions that are both indigenous and foreign that have been absorbed by her. There are a few traditions that are an integral part of our culture for many centuries. What is amazing about these is the fact that even with the passage of such a long time, they have maintained their soul.

One such tradition, or rather routine is taking the blessing of one’s parents by touching their feet. A video is going viral depicting a young woman, Capt. Krutadnya Hale, an airline pilot who flies the Airbus 320 aircraft. Capt. Krutadnya Hale, before the take-off, reaches out to a gentleman, touches his feet, and seeks his blessings. It is revealed that the gentleman is her father. The video is shared on Instagram with the caption, “Pilot daughter flying her dad 🥰His Happy Tears 😇❤️, Blessings before we take off ✈️, I never leave my home without my parents blessings, sometimes I fly early morning, leave home at 3-4 am when my parents are in deep sleep, though leaving home without touching there feet is incomplete ❤️”

Parents always want their children to achieve great success in life. And it is one of those rare and precious moments when their dreams are realised.



