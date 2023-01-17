Viral Video Of Pilot Daughter Touching Her Fathers Feet Before Take Off Is Pure Gold Watch
The video is aptly carrying the ticker that reads, “His Happy Tears”.
Viral Video: India attracts people from all over the world and it is not surprising given the fact that she is an amalgamation, a unique blend of many diverse cultures and traditions that are both indigenous and foreign that have been absorbed by her. There are a few traditions that are an integral part of our culture for many centuries. What is amazing about these is the fact that even with the passage of such a long time, they have maintained their soul.
One such tradition, or rather routine is taking the blessing of one’s parents by touching their feet. A video is going viral depicting a young woman, Capt. Krutadnya Hale, an airline pilot who flies the Airbus 320 aircraft. Capt. Krutadnya Hale, before the take-off, reaches out to a gentleman, touches his feet, and seeks his blessings. It is revealed that the gentleman is her father. The video is shared on Instagram with the caption, “Pilot daughter flying her dad 🥰His Happy Tears 😇❤️, Blessings before we take off ✈️, I never leave my home without my parents blessings, sometimes I fly early morning, leave home at 3-4 am when my parents are in deep sleep, though leaving home without touching there feet is incomplete ❤️”
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
Parents always want their children to achieve great success in life. And it is one of those rare and precious moments when their dreams are realised.
Published Date: January 17, 2023 11:13 PM IST
