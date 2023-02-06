National

Viral Video of Rat Climbing on Man in New York Metro Goes Viral His Reaction is Unmissable, Watch

admin
75Views
Read Time:2 Minute, 46 Second


  • Home
  • Viral
  • Viral Video of Rat Climbing on Man in New York Metro Goes Viral, His Reaction is Unmissable, Watch

Rat climbed and sniffed a man who fell asleep in the New York subway – Watch his reaction in viral video!

Rat on subway viral video
Viral Video of Rat Climbing on Man in New York Metro Goes Viral, His Reaction is Unmissable, Watch

Viral Video: The most terrifying fear we could possibly have is discovering a rat crawling on us while we are asleep. But for a man, who fell asleep in the subway, this became reality when a rat mounted on top of him. In the viral video, the rat can be seen climbing up through the man’s leg. The individual doesn’t appear to be paying attention to his surroundings. As the rat climbs on him, it first sniffs his palm before moving to his shoulders. The man suddenly awakens as he feels movement on his body. He initially seems a little startled to see the rat, but he soon acts calmly as he gets up and pushes the rat away. A Twitter user shared the video and captioned it,”I didn’t realize there are rats on NY Subways or any Subway.”

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

The video went viral in no time and has over 1M views and over 800 retweets. Several users hailed the man’s calm and dropped some hilarious comments. One of the users wrote, “I swear to God, I would either drop dead on the spot or the whole of the country would hear my screams😱.” Another user wrote, “I was thinking of taking the kids to NY for spring break but now I’m rethinking that strategy.”

CHECK VIRAL TWITTER REACTIONS

The most horrible fear we could possibly have is finding a rat sneaking on us while we’re asleep.




Published Date: February 6, 2023 9:36 AM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories