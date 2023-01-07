Viral Video Of Small Child Feeding Birds Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity WATCH News
Children emulate their parents and elders hence they should make every effort to do good whenever and wherever possible.
Viral Video: Kindness is a virtue that can change the course of the world. Kindness can transform an ugly situation into a pleasant one. In fact, in today’s fast-paced world where people don’t have time for themselves, it comes as a nice surprise when someone goes out of their way to help, support, or feed someone without any expectations. Children are especially the ones who show kind-heartedness and compassion very frequently.
A video is going viral on social media. It shows a small kid squatting on the ground and feeding birds from a bowl using a chopstick. The video is shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter with the caption: “Be kind.. 😊”.
WATCH THE VIDEO OF SMALL KID FEEDING BIRDS
One hopes that this message of kindness and compassion strikes a chord with many, many people across all boundaries and all age groups.
Published Date: January 7, 2023 8:30 PM IST
