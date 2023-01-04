The special bond between human beings and their animal siblings is simply amazing.

Viral Video Of Toddler And His Cat Sibling Hugging Tight Will Melt You | WATCH

Viral Video: It is a blessing to have babies and toddlers in the house and the families. They are so adorable that one just can’t get enough of loving and caring for them. They have been gifted with the knack of identifying the most loving person around. In some cases, the most loving person is their pet sibling or pet friend. They can spend hours playing together and also sleeping together, snuggled up to each other. Many families have dogs as their pet children while others go for a cat. Cats are enigmatic and very smart creatures with an aura of mystery around them. According to many studies, they love their human parents and siblings but shy away from exhibiting it in an ostentatious way. Their signals of love and care are subtle.

But in this case, the cat openly shows its feelings for its human brother. This is a video that is going viral and has been shared by Buitengebieden with the caption: “Best friends.. 😊”. The video shows a toddler seated on the support section of a wooden bench and his cat sibling approaches him gently so as not to scare him. As the cat reaches him, the kid hugs the cat and it makes for an incredible moment captured by the camera.

It is a universal truth that love transcends all boundaries as proved here.



