Viral Video Of Two Headed Anteater Has Baffled The Internet We Challenge You To Figure It Out Watch
Nature has provided animals, birds, and insects with natural shields.
Giant Anteater Video: Nature has provided animals, birds, and insects with natural shields, a kind of defence mechanism that helps them to hide from predators and other potential dangers. For instance, a chameleon has the inborn ability to change its colour to merge with its surroundings and this helps it to get undetected even while in the open. One animal that is born with a such natural shield is the giant anteater.
In the viral video that we are sharing with you a giant anteater can be seen munching on ants and other insects. But what baffles the mind is that it has got two heads and it is using both to enjoy its meal.
To understand the riddle and to try and solve it you have to watch the video. The video is shared on Twitter by @buitengebieden with the caption, “Took me a minute..”
The video has been viewed more than 1 crore times in a span of 24 hours.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
Took me a minute.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/uT4gcqftqo
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) January 29, 2023
This could fool anyone easily and unless one has good knowledge of the species it would be almost impossible to decipher the reality.
Published Date: January 30, 2023 3:43 PM IST
Updated Date: January 30, 2023 3:56 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Sensex Ends 160 Points Higher, Nifty Settles Above 17.6K. Adani Ent Gains 4%
[ad_1] Home BusinessCLOSING BELL: Sensex Ends 160 Points Higher, Nifty Settles Above 17.6K. Adani Ent Gains 4% At close, BSE...
Over 60 School Students Hospitalised In A
[ad_1] Home News IndiaOver 60 School Students Hospitalised In A ‘Suspected’ Case Of Food Poisoning In Kerala’s Wayanad January has...
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG Launched Claims Fuel Efficiency of 26.6km/Kg Details Here
[ad_1] Home Car And BikeToyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG Launched; Claims Fuel Efficiency of 26.6km/Kg. Details Here The Toyota Urban...
Alka Yagnik Beats BTS And Taylor Swift, Becomes The Most Streamed Singer on YouTube
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentAlka Yagnik Beats BTS And Taylor Swift, Becomes The Most Streamed Singer on YouTube Alka Yagnik ranks no....
At Least 90 Injured In Blast Inside Peshawar Mosque In Pakistan
[ad_1] Home News WorldAt least 28 Dead, More Than 150 Wounded In Blast Inside Peshawar Mosque In Pakistan | LIVE...
Budget 2023: Paperless Budget! All You Need To Know About Union Budget App
[ad_1] Home Video GalleryBudget 2023: Paperless Budget! All You Need To Know About Union Budget App – Watch Video Union...
Average Rating