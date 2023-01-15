Viral Video One Cat Turns Into Two As It Sneaks Inside Unbelievable But True Watch

National

This adds one more to the repertoire of “illusions” and “miracles”.

Viral Video: We experience different kinds of illusions ranging from auditory, i.e., sound to vision, i.e., what we see. Illusions are a trick that our brains and the nervous system play with us, making us believe that something is either there or not there, and the same way for sound. In fact, illusions are almost a daily affair, and we don’t realise. That’s getting on too heavy so let’s change the course of things and focus on animals. Pets, to be specific.

Cats make for adorable, mysterious, and lively pets. Their presence and their antics are kind of therapeutic factors in our stressful lives. The viral video here is extremely tricky. It shows a cat, only one, the single cat outside a glass panel and it’s on its way inside from the gap between the panel and the wall. But when it enters that one cat turns into two, as two cats enter just at the same time.

So, how did that happen? It so happened that the second cat sneaked from the right side. You watch the video carefully, frame by frame if needed, and you will get the answer.




Published Date: January 15, 2023 11:21 PM IST



Updated Date: January 15, 2023 11:48 PM IST





