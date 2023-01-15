Viral Video One Cat Turns Into Two As It Sneaks Inside Unbelievable But True Watch
This adds one more to the repertoire of “illusions” and “miracles”.
Viral Video: We experience different kinds of illusions ranging from auditory, i.e., sound to vision, i.e., what we see. Illusions are a trick that our brains and the nervous system play with us, making us believe that something is either there or not there, and the same way for sound. In fact, illusions are almost a daily affair, and we don’t realise. That’s getting on too heavy so let’s change the course of things and focus on animals. Pets, to be specific.
Cats make for adorable, mysterious, and lively pets. Their presence and their antics are kind of therapeutic factors in our stressful lives. The viral video here is extremely tricky. It shows a cat, only one, the single cat outside a glass panel and it’s on its way inside from the gap between the panel and the wall. But when it enters that one cat turns into two, as two cats enter just at the same time.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
It’s an illusion.. 😏 pic.twitter.com/19OhPOCgbN
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) January 15, 2023
So, how did that happen? It so happened that the second cat sneaked from the right side. You watch the video carefully, frame by frame if needed, and you will get the answer.
Published Date: January 15, 2023 11:21 PM IST
Updated Date: January 15, 2023 11:48 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Severe Cold Wave Grips Northwest India, People Shiver As Temperature Oscillates Between 3-5 Degrees
[ad_1] Home News IndiaSevere Cold Wave Grips Northwest India, People Shiver As Temperature Oscillates Between 3-5 Degrees The Met Office...
Gautam Gambhir Jokingly Makes Big Prediction About Sri Lanka Defeat, Breaks The Internet
[ad_1] Home SportsIND vs SL 3rd ODI: Gautam Gambhir Jokingly Makes Big Prediction About Sri Lanka’s Defeat, Breaks The Internet...
Biker Carrying Cats On His Bike Goes Viral, Internet Calls, Irresponsible Act
[ad_1] Home ViralWatch: Biker Carrying Cats On His Bike Goes Viral, Internet Calls, ‘Irresponsible Act’ Viral Video: A video of...
After Meerut, This City Changes Time for Class 1 to 8
[ad_1] Home EducationUttar Pradesh School Timing Update: After Meerut, This City Changes Time for Class 1 to 8 Lucknow on...
WhatsApp Working on Block Shortcut. All You Need to Know
[ad_1] Home TechnologyWhatsApp Working on ‘Block’ Shortcut. All You Need to Know This limitation is needed as users might tap...
Virat Kohli Plays MS Dhonis Signature Helicopter Shot During Record-Breaking 46th ODI Century; Watch VIRAL Video
[ad_1] Home SportsVirat Kohli Plays MS Dhoni’s Signature Helicopter Shot During Record-Breaking 46th ODI Century; Watch VIRAL Video It came...
Average Rating