Some iguanas prefer to climb on their humans, so if your pet iguana enjoys this pastime, wear protective gear as the tail of an adult iguana is strong enough to break a human bone.

Viral Video: Pet Iguana Lizard Behaves Like A ‘Monkey’, A ‘Copycat’ | WATCH

Viral Video: For a long time, it is said that monkeys imitate humans. In fact, there are stories that revolve around this phenomenon. But then there are a few other species too that tend to imitate our actions. You must be familiar with the pet lizards called iguanas. They are one of the most popular pet lizards and they require a significant time investment and a high level of care.

One video showing a good bonding between an iguana lizard and its human parent is doing the rounds. The lizard imitates the action of hand waving as done by the owner. The video is shared on Twitter by CCTV_IDIOTS with the caption: “Sup bro 😂”.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE PET LIZARD IGUANA IMITATING ITS HUMAN PARENT

Pet iguanas must be picked up and held regularly for them to learn to trust you and feel at ease in their surroundings. You must handle your iguana with caution and compassion.



