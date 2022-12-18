The video of the announcement has been shared on Twitter by a user named Eepsita.?

Viral Video: Poetic SpiceJet Pilot Makes Flight Take Off A Humorous Affair | WATCH VIDEO

Viral Video: When there is frequent news of airlines for rather negative reasons, a SpiceJet pilot’s announcement on a flight from Delhi to Srinagar has gone viral. The video of the announcement has been shared on Twitter by a user named Eepsita in which the pilot is heard speaking in Hindi, choosing his words to make the announcement sound like a poem with rhymes. Passengers are heard laughing in the video. She was travelling from Delhi to Srinagar on a SpiceJet flight when the pilot started the mandatory instruction over the public address system.

“In a @flyspicejet flight from Delhi to Srinagar & omg, the captain killed it! They started off in English, but I only began recording later. Idk if this is a new marketing track or it was the captain himself, but this was so entertaining & endearing!” Eepsita wrote in the caption.

In a @flyspicejet flight from Delhi to Srinagar & omg, the captain killed it! They started off in English, but I only began recording later. Idk if this is a new marketing track or it was the captain himself, but this was so entertaining & endearing! pic.twitter.com/s7vPE2MOeP — Eepsita (@Eepsita) December 16, 2022

Her tweet has been viewed over one lakh times so far.

Multiple social media users reacted to the video, appreciating the captain, while others shared their similar experiences.



