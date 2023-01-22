Viral Video Polar Bear Mommy And Her Cub Basking In Sun Make For Delightful Sight WATCH
At times, the mother becomes a friend for her babies and as said it is beyond words to decipher this divine relationship.
Viral Video: The beautiful, pious bond between a mother and her child can never be described in words nor can it be comprehended. It is beyond words. Any sight of a mother and her baby snuggled up makes for a heavenly view. And if it is about animals then you can be assured of a curious kind of joy. Just like humans, animals too exhibit extremely strong emotions among themselves and with their young ones. The mother provides her offspring with food, security, and comfort. She also plays with her babies like a friend.
There is one video that is going viral showing a polar bear with her little cub basking in the sun and a melodious song playing in the background. It makes for a lovely sight. The video is shared on Twitter by @buitengebieden with the caption, “Mommy and her baby.. 😊”
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
Mommy and her baby.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/Yhjc3915Dw
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) January 21, 2023
At times, the mother becomes a friend for her babies and as said it is beyond words to decipher this divine relationship.
Published Date: January 22, 2023 5:40 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
14-Year-Old Teen Gored To Death As Raging Bull Hits Viewer
[ad_1] Home Tamil Nadu14-Year-Old Teen Gored To Death As Raging Bull Hits Viewer’s Stand At Jallikattu Event A teenage boy...
Parts Of Delhi To Witness Water Cut Till January 23. Check Affected Areas Here
[ad_1] Home News DelhiParts Of Delhi To Witness Water Cut Till January 23. Check Affected Areas Here Parts of Delhi...
Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar? Pat Cummins Picks Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy
[ad_1] Home SportsVirat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar? Pat Cummins Picks Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy Ind vs Aus: Cummins, who has...
Kantara: Rishab Shetty
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentKantara: Rishab Shetty’s Kannada Action-Drama’s Hindi-Dubbed Version Marks 100 Day Theatrical Run Despite its distinctly regional flavour, the...
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Should Not Play Ind-NZ 3rd ODI
[ad_1] Home SportsVirat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Should Not Play Ind-NZ 3rd ODI – Wasim Jaffer Suggests Unique Playing XI Ind...
Gets Fired Thrice In 4 Months From Big Tech Giants
[ad_1] Home ViralTechie Shares Layoff Ordeals: Gets Fired Thrice In 4 Months From Big Tech Giants Over 50,000 employees have...
Average Rating