One such act by a police officer, presumably from Delhi Police, has been captured by the camera and the video is going viral on social media.

Viral Video: Police Officer Flaunts ‘Latke Jhatke’, Dance Moves While In Uniform | WATCH HERE

Viral Video: At some point in time or the other, we all have bumped into the men in uniform, police here, for clarity’s sake. I’m sure almost everyone has not had a good, pleasant experience for obvious reasons. Can’t blame the force which has to deal with the most hardcore criminals and anti-social elements on a daily basis.

Among all this debate, we come across some random act of police personnel that makes us think otherwise and take a lenient view of the civil force. One such act by a police officer, presumably from Delhi Police, has been captured by the camera and the video is going viral on social media. The video shows a police officer dancing while wearing his uniform at what seems like a family function to the popular song “Balam Thanedar” while another policeman is seen in the background.

WATCH VIDEO CLIP OF DANCING POLICE OFFICER

According to the reports, the dancing police officer has been identified as SHO Srinivas of the Narayana Police Station, Delhi Police. SHO Srinivas was present at a relative’s wedding and was on leave but put on the police uniform to dance to the song “Balam Thanedaar” while off duty.




Published Date: December 20, 2022 5:11 PM IST





