These lovely moments of nature’s surprises fill our hearts with joy and hope.

Viral Video: Rabbit And Cat Are Best Friends And Their Love Is Winning Over The Net | Watch

Viral Video: Life is full of surprises and the most unexpected ones are offered by nature. There are many species of animals and birds that, according to our age-old beliefs, are each other’s worst enemies. If not enemies then they could be the predator and the prey. We have come across several instances where nature’s creations have startled us by forging some of the most unpredictable bonds of friendship.

One such friendly relationship has been captured by a video camera. The video that is going viral and much loved by netizens shows a rabbit and a cat together. The rabbit is snuggling under the cat and the kitty licks it with love and gentle strokes. It also puts its paw over the bunny as if to assure it of safety and its presence.

WATCH THE ADORABLE VIDEO OF RABBIT AND CAT BONDING

These kinds of relationships defy logic and scientific studies. They only tell us that there is only one language that every single being on earth understands and that language is love.



