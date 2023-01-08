Viral Video Rabbit And Cat Are Best Friends And Their Love Is Winning Over The Net Watch
These lovely moments of nature’s surprises fill our hearts with joy and hope.
Viral Video: Life is full of surprises and the most unexpected ones are offered by nature. There are many species of animals and birds that, according to our age-old beliefs, are each other’s worst enemies. If not enemies then they could be the predator and the prey. We have come across several instances where nature’s creations have startled us by forging some of the most unpredictable bonds of friendship.
One such friendly relationship has been captured by a video camera. The video that is going viral and much loved by netizens shows a rabbit and a cat together. The rabbit is snuggling under the cat and the kitty licks it with love and gentle strokes. It also puts its paw over the bunny as if to assure it of safety and its presence.
WATCH THE ADORABLE VIDEO OF RABBIT AND CAT BONDING
Best friends.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/WlCoe5fKbh
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) January 8, 2023
These kinds of relationships defy logic and scientific studies. They only tell us that there is only one language that every single being on earth understands and that language is love.
Published Date: January 8, 2023 11:50 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Breakfast Scheme For Kochi s School Students To Roll On January 9 Check Menu Here
[ad_1] The pilot breakfast scheme that aims at providing morning meals to 150 needy students of Classes 8, 9, and...
Doug Bracewell Replaces Matt Henry In New Zealand ODI Squad For Pakistan, India Series
[ad_1] Matt Henry suffered an abdominal strain on the final day of the second Test in Karachi against Pakistan, with...
SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: Application Correction Process To Begin Today
[ad_1] Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will open the Window for Application Form Correction for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination...
Bengaluru Just A Month After Inauguration OMR Stretch Under Rapid Road Project Develops Cracks
[ad_1] Despite still being in the evaluation process, Bengaluru's 'Rapid Road' project was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and...
Viral Video Teenager Hurls Paper Plane In Middle Of Football Match And Scores Goal Watch
[ad_1] You can call it skill, talent, creativity, luck, or whatever, this is one of the most exciting moments captured...
Punjab Govt School Principal Offers Free Air Travel to Students Figuring in Board Exam Merit List
[ad_1] After seeing two students availing of air travel facility, Sharma said another 22 students from classes 10 and 12...
Average Rating