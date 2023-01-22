Viral Video Rare Species Of Illuminating Jellyfish Spotted 4000 Feet Below The Sea

Home

Viral Video: Rare Species Of ‘Illuminating’ Jellyfish Spotted 4,000 Feet Below The Sea

The video says that it is a rarely seen jellyfish.

Viral Video: The ocean is a treasure trove of mysteries that have baffled humans for a very, very long time. In their mission to unravel these mysteries, human beings have embarked on many journeys, gone into the deep waters to explore the water, carried out expeditions, and are still discovering new secrets of the massive mass of liquid.

One such discovery is a species of jellyfish the video of which is going viral on social media. This particular jellyfish is blue in colour and looks like it is illuminated by a glowing substance. The video says that it is a rarely seen jellyfish that was spotted 4,000 feet below the sea off the coast of Baja California, Mexico. The video is shared on Twitter by @HowThingsWork_ with the caption, “This spectacular rarely seen jellyfish was spotted 4,000 feet below the sea off the coast of Baja California, Mexico. 🌊”

This spectacular rarely seen jellyfish was spotted 4,000 feet below the sea off the coast of Baja California, Mexico. 🌊 pic.twitter.com/wPypT6eoPF — H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) January 21, 2023

It is believed that we are yet to reach the end of the ocean’s surface and there are many studies that show the depth of the ocean vis-à-vis some of the biggest and tallest landmarks on the ground like the Eiffel Tower and Mount Everest.



