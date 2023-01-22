Viral Video Rare Species Of Illuminating Jellyfish Spotted 4000 Feet Below The Sea
The video says that it is a rarely seen jellyfish.
Viral Video: The ocean is a treasure trove of mysteries that have baffled humans for a very, very long time. In their mission to unravel these mysteries, human beings have embarked on many journeys, gone into the deep waters to explore the water, carried out expeditions, and are still discovering new secrets of the massive mass of liquid.
One such discovery is a species of jellyfish the video of which is going viral on social media. This particular jellyfish is blue in colour and looks like it is illuminated by a glowing substance. The video says that it is a rarely seen jellyfish that was spotted 4,000 feet below the sea off the coast of Baja California, Mexico. The video is shared on Twitter by @HowThingsWork_ with the caption, “This spectacular rarely seen jellyfish was spotted 4,000 feet below the sea off the coast of Baja California, Mexico. 🌊”
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
This spectacular rarely seen jellyfish was spotted 4,000 feet below the sea off the coast of Baja California, Mexico. 🌊 pic.twitter.com/wPypT6eoPF
— H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) January 21, 2023
It is believed that we are yet to reach the end of the ocean’s surface and there are many studies that show the depth of the ocean vis-à-vis some of the biggest and tallest landmarks on the ground like the Eiffel Tower and Mount Everest.
Published Date: January 22, 2023 9:05 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Experiences And Experiments With Words At JLF ’23 Day 4; Sudha Murty Talks On Importance Of Reading
[ad_1] Home News IndiaExperiences And Experiments With Words At JLF ’23 Day 4; Sudha Murthy Talks On Importance Of Reading...
New Zealand Defeat India In Shootout To Advance Into Quarter-finals
[ad_1] Home SportsHockey World Cup 2023: New Zealand Defeat India In Shootout To Advance Into Quarter-finals India lost 4-5 to...
AS IT HAPPENED | Ind vs NZL, HWC 2023 Crossover Match: Heartbreak For Hosts, Lose 4-5 in Shootout
[ad_1] 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥-𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞: 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝟑-𝟑 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐙𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 (𝐒𝐎: 𝟒-𝟓) New Zealand complete 2nd half come-back and a tight shoot-out goes to...
Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Announce Pregnancy in Cute Post:
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentDipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Announce Pregnancy in Cute Post: ‘Gratitude, Excitement, Happiness And Nervousness’ 'Sasural Simar Ka' actor Shoaib...
iPhone 15 Pro May Add THIS Cool Feature | Deets Here
[ad_1] Apple is expected to launch iPhone 15 series by the end of this year and the tech giant may...
11-year-old Boy Killed in Suspected Leopard Attack in Karnataka’s Mysuru Village
[ad_1] Home Karnataka11-year-old Boy Killed in Suspected Leopard Attack in Karnataka’s Mysuru Village Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the...
Average Rating