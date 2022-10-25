Tuesday, October 25, 2022
HomeNationalViral Video: Retired IAS Officers Daughter Vandalises Diya Stalls With Floor Wiper...
National

Viral Video: Retired IAS Officers Daughter Vandalises Diya Stalls With Floor Wiper in Lucknows Gomtinagar

admin
By admin
0
89



Viral Video: Amid ongoing festivities, a video has been doing rounds on social media where a woman can be seen vandalising the potteries of roadside vendors in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. It has been reported that the woman, a doctor by profession is the daughter of retired IAS officer Shankar Lal. She lost her cool as the local vendors put up their stalls in front of her house in Gomtinagar’s Patrakarpuram.Also Read – Anushka Sharma v/s Katrina Kaif Fashion Faceoff: Who Wore The Sheer Sparkly Sabyasachi Saree Better?

Speaking to AajTak, shopkeepers said that the woman had asked them to remove their shops, however when they refused , she first poured water on the diyas on them and later broke them with a floor wiper. Also Read – After Vandalising Van Gogh’s Sunflowers, Climate Activists Throw Mashed Potatoes At Claude Monet’s Painting In Germany | Watch

“Madam came in the morning and asked us to remove our shops and also poured water on our diyas and other decorative items. She went on a rampage and destroyed diya stalls. It was all destroyed. I told her to give them some time. We would load items on a vehicle and shift to another place, but she did not listen”, India Today quoted one of the shopkeepers as saying. Also Read – Are You Feeling Sad, Fatigued After Diwali? 7 Ways To Avoid Post-Festival Blues

Advance Legal Action Taken

Taking to Twitter, Lucknow police informed that the matter has been pacified and advance legal action would be taken against the woman.





Source link

Previous articleRishi Sunak Becomes UK First British-Asian Prime Minister, PM Modi Congratulates On The Victory
Next articleProbable Playing 11s For Todays Australia vs Sri Lanka
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677