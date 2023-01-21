Home

Viral Video: Robot Fails To Complete Simple Task, Falls Face Down Raising Questions On Machine Power, AI | WATCH

No matter how much we progress and how many new techniques we develop, there is something that would always be missing and that is the human touch.

Viral Video: About 5-6 decades back we toyed around with the idea of manufacturing electronic humans, i.e., robots who would be made of metal and perform tasks just like human beings. Then we had a plethora of sci-fi movies and TV serials depicting the robots doing exactly as ordered. The movies and TV serials paved way for the real robots and subsequently, we have these metallic humans running on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and they have proved to be very effective.

One video is going viral on social media. It shows a humanoid (a robot resembling a human body in shape) assigned the task of placing a box into a plastic container. Not only does it fail to accomplish the task but itself falls with face down. The video is shared on Twitter by @HowThingsWork_ with the caption, “We often show positive AI developments, but it’s important to balance this by showing when it doesn’t go as planned ⚖️. Unless they’ve been testing alcohol / narcotics on this one… Then we worry! 😅”

We often show positive AI developments, but it’s important to balance this by showing when it doesn’t go as planned ⚖️. Unless they’ve been testing alcohol / narcotics on this one… Then we worry! 😅 pic.twitter.com/XjcfBuv9S7 — H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) January 19, 2023

The video might be funny with a funny caption but it does beg the question of the reliability and usefulness of the AI-powered machines that are being prepared to take place of the human brainpower.



