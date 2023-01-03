Viral Video Severed Head Of Fish Turns Out To Be Alive And Biting Watch Shocking Footage
This video is fit to be added as a sequence to some horror movies.
Viral Video: We have a certain taste in cuisine from different countries, regions, countryside, or the posh hotels and restaurants or maybe the gourmet at the nearest eatery or the chic hotel a bit far. Some of the best food that many of us relish is seafood and of course, it includes fish. There are many varieties of fish that are consumed depending on the preference. Some people like to hunt their own fish and prepare it themselves as they would like it to be.
One video about cooking fish is going viral. It shows a big, severed head of a fish that is presumed to be dead. Maybe the chef had some doubts, so they decided to check if the whole fish is cut and done with. They place a full, sealed can of Coca-Cola in its open mouth and to their shock, the head crushes the can.
WATCH THE VIDEO OF FISH’S SEVERED HEAD CRUSHING THE COLA CAN
It is aliiiiiiiiiiive! pic.twitter.com/VKLJSk51k1
— Vicious Videos (@ViciousVideos) January 3, 2023
The chef must be an experienced person to check for any signs of life in such a big fish.
Published Date: January 3, 2023 7:54 PM IST
