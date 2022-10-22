Saturday, October 22, 2022
HomeNationalViral Video Shows a Rare Glass Octopus, Netizens Are Mesmerised By Its...
National

Viral Video Shows a Rare Glass Octopus, Netizens Are Mesmerised By Its Beauty. Watch

admin
By admin
0
42



Viral Video Today: A video of a glass octopus is going viral that will make you think it’s VFX effects or an alien but it’s neither of those things. The glass octopus (Vitreledonella richardi) is a very rarely seen cephalopod found in tropical and subtropical waters around the world. These beautiful creatures are found in thousands of feet under the surface of the ocean where sunlight doesn’t reach.Also Read – Viral Video: Scuba Diver Plays With Tiny Octopus, Lovingly Pets Him. Watch Adorable Clip

The video was shared on Twitter by ‘The Oxygen Project’ and originally posted by ‘SchmidtOcean’. Sightings of the glass octopus are incredibly rare. The clip shows that the glass octopus is nearly entirely transparent, like its name. Only its eyes, optic nerve, and digestive tract are opaque. The video has received over 20k views and 440 likes. Netizens were completely mesmerized by the beauty of the rare and mysterious creature. Also Read – Octopus Bites Chinese Blogger’s Face as She Tries to Eat it Alive, Watch Viral Video

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, glass octopuses were not discovered until 1918. It is usually found in tropical and subtropical regions in the vast ocean. These mysterious creatures live for about 2-5 years. Also Read – About 1,000 brooding octopuses found off California coast

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF GLASS OCTOPUS HERE:

Nature can be so mysterious and beautiful!





Source link

Previous articleNCAA: Mapua overcomes slow start to rally past EAC
Next articleApply For 1262 Posts From Nov 21 at upsssc.gov.in. Deets Inside
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677