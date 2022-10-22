Viral Video Shows a Rare Glass Octopus, Netizens Are Mesmerised By Its Beauty. Watch

Viral Video Today: A video of a glass octopus is going viral that will make you think it’s VFX effects or an alien but it’s neither of those things. The glass octopus (Vitreledonella richardi) is a very rarely seen cephalopod found in tropical and subtropical waters around the world. These beautiful creatures are found in thousands of feet under the surface of the ocean where sunlight doesn’t reach.Also Read – Viral Video: Scuba Diver Plays With Tiny Octopus, Lovingly Pets Him. Watch Adorable Clip

The video was shared on Twitter by ‘The Oxygen Project’ and originally posted by ‘SchmidtOcean’. Sightings of the glass octopus are incredibly rare. The clip shows that the glass octopus is nearly entirely transparent, like its name. Only its eyes, optic nerve, and digestive tract are opaque. The video has received over 20k views and 440 likes. Netizens were completely mesmerized by the beauty of the rare and mysterious creature. Also Read – Octopus Bites Chinese Blogger’s Face as She Tries to Eat it Alive, Watch Viral Video

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, glass octopuses were not discovered until 1918. It is usually found in tropical and subtropical regions in the vast ocean. These mysterious creatures live for about 2-5 years. Also Read – About 1,000 brooding octopuses found off California coast

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF GLASS OCTOPUS HERE:

Happy belated #WorldOctopusDay! 🐙 The glass octopus (Vitreledonella richardi) is a very rarely seen cephalopod found in tropical and subtropical waters around the world. These beautiful creatures are found in the deep sea where sunlight doesn’t reach. Video by @SchmidtOcean pic.twitter.com/fXgYPYDSUG — The Oxygen Project (@TheOxygenProj) October 9, 2022

Nature can be so mysterious and beautiful!