Viral Video Shows Aizawl Traffic Moving Seamlessly Without Honking, Netizens Are Impressed. Watch

A video of traffic from Aizawl, the capital city of Mizoram, has gone viral where cars and bikes can be seen seamlessly moving on a comparatively narrow road.

VIRAL VIDEO AIZAWL TRAFFIC MOVING SEAMLESSLY IN ORGANISED MANNER

If you're from metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, or Bengaluru then you must have experienced traffic jams with loud honking. It is very normal in these cities during rush hour for commuters to get stuck in traffic while travelling to and from the office. However, this Indian city has left everyone surprised for managing traffic in a streamlined manner. A video of traffic from Aizawl, the capital city of Mizoram, has gone viral where cars and bikes can be seen seamlessly moving on a comparatively narrow road. Cars and bikes can be seen maintaining separate lanes throughout the clip.

The clip was shared on Instagram by the user ‘lizzwanders’, who is a travel blogger. The video of Aizawl’s traffic shows cars parked on the right side of the road, while other cars can be seen moving systematically behind each other without any honking or overtaking. The video also shows two-wheeler drivers riding in separate lanes. All the riders are wearing helmets and though there’s a lack of lane markings, commuters are seen maintaining lane traffic on their own.

The video has garnered over 5.6 million views and 260k likes, with netizens how people in other Indian cities can learn from this. “Next time someone says, traffic in India is crazy, we can all confidently say, not where it’s crazy thanks to Aizawl,” a user commented.

“If you live in India or have been to any Indian cities, you probably know how extreme the traffic jams could get. Everyone selfishly trying to pave their own way even when there’s absolutely no room left on the road! And not to mention the ruthless honking of horns when we obviously know that only waiting quietly is all we’ve gotta do. (Don’t get me wrong I love My country, but this is something we need to fix. And it all starts with us)” read the caption of the post.

“But here in Aizawl, everyone waits calmly for their own turn with zero honks. Something to adopt in every Indian cities??” the caption further read.



