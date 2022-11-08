Viral Video Shows Driving Test in China Is Just Like Walking on Eggshells

The video shows a path with white outlines that includes a number of obstacles and a person is seen driving their car within the marked lines, making sure they don’t touch the white line.

Trending News: A video showing how a driving test is conducted in China has gone viral on social media and as expected, it has everyone talking. If you dread taking your driver’s license test, you might just get jitters seeing this video from China that shows very many obstacles that the driver has to cross in order to pass the test.

A social media user who goes by the name Tansu Yegen posted the clip on Twitter and wrote, “Driver license exam station in China”.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF DRIVING TEST IN CHINA HERE:

Driver license exam station in China pic.twitter.com/BktCFOY4rH — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) November 4, 2022

The video opened with the car doing a zigzag trail. The driver was then seen backing up the vehicle and parking it. One of the five individuals who were standing next to the car at this time could be seen moving to the opposite side to observe if the driver had touched any outlines.

A short while later, the driver was seen making an eight before reversing the vehicle for a longer route that included ascending and descending a track. At last, the driver was seen parallel parking, one of the trickiest manoeuvres for inexperienced drivers.

While the video has stunned many, it left others thinking and contemplating how long it takes for people in China to get a driver’s license.

Disclaimer: This video has been picked up from Twitter. It hasn’t been verified whether this is the way China conducts driver’s license tests.

(With inputs from ANI)

