Viral Video Shows Komodo Dragon Wears Turtle Shell Like a Hat After Eating It. Watch

Viral Video Today: An old video has resurfaced on social media where a Komodo dragon can be seen walking on the beach with a turtle shell on its head. After eating the turtle, the hug lizard wore the shell on its head. The clip shows the animal walking on the beach with the shell on its head. It was shared by Twitter user 'Fascinating'.

The video shows the reptile walking on the beach with the turtle shell on its head. After a while, it can be seen shaking the shell off his head. "A komodo dragon ate a turtle and then wore it like a hat" the video caption reads.

The video has gone viral with over 300k views. Netizens were creeped out by the video and said that they think they've had enough of internet today. "It's quite bizarre," a user wrote. "Ok that is terrifying," another user commented.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF KOMODO DRAGON EATING TURTLE AND WEARING ITS SHELL LIKE A HAT HERE:

A komodo dragon ate a turtle and then wore it like a hat. Original video: https://t.co/HfyCM0qT3Y pic.twitter.com/dTQjPi0F9I — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) October 17, 2022

Woah, what!