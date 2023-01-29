Viral Video Shows Why Dads Are Superheroes And Their Childs Best Friend Watch
Men make great fathers and can go to any extent to bring a smile to the face of their beloved child.
Viral Video: For some reason, it is presumed that men lack the instinct to love and care as a woman can do. Mostly Men are portrayed as rough tough macho guys who get into a fight at the drop of a hat. Moreover, when they become fathers not much is expected from them as far as taking care of the children is concerned since they are too proud to display emotions. But hey, it is a chimera and a misconception. Men make great fathers and can go to any extent to bring a smile to the face of their beloved child. For many children, their dads are their heroes, and for others, they are superheroes.
One video that is going viral on social media shows just how much men love their kids and would do just anything to make them happy. It is a montage of small video clips where the extraordinary bond between fathers and their kids is demonstrated and it is a guarantee that you will enjoy every single frame.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
Dads are best! pic.twitter.com/nrdxhQabFe
— Funnyman (@fun4laugh) January 12, 2023
It is so soothing to see these grown-up men doing so many different things to Entertain and play with their progeny.
Published Date: January 29, 2023 7:10 PM IST
