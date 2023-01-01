Viral Video Single Man Causes Several Car Crashes And Mayhem On Busy Road Watch
One video is going viral where one single pedestrian creates heavy chaos on the road.
Viral Video Today: Life is full of surprises and unbelievable experiences, especially when you are out on the road. You get to see the most disciplined drivers and pedestrians who follow the traffic rules to the nth degree. On the other hand, there are some road users who just don’t care for the rules and take a pride in flouting them. They can be driving a vehicle or undisciplined pedestrians and jaywalkers who disturb the flow of the traffic and put their own lives and the lives of others in danger with their follies.
One video is going viral where one single pedestrian creates heavy chaos on the road as he tries to run away from being knocked down by one car and then another and then another one. The result is several car crashes and mayhem.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
Very lucky guy! pic.twitter.com/AC6w7o2NTp
— Instant Karma (@Instantregretss) December 31, 2022
We yet don’t know how much the damage is and if there are any injuries otherwise, but we have to fully abide by the traffic rules and civic sense.
Published Date: January 1, 2023 3:45 PM IST
