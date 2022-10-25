Viral Video: Snake Found Under Patients Bed at Telangana Hospital, 2nd Such Case in a Month

Warangal: In a shocking incident, a snake was found under a patient’s bed in a ward of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Telangana’s Warangal. A video of the incident showed the snake slithering under the bed in one of the wards of the hospital, when a patient was lying on the bed. Soon after, panic gripped the patients, staff and attendants who raised an alarm to the hospital management.Also Read – Viral Video: Little Girl Tries Her Make-Up Skills on Daddy’s Face| Watch Here

Twitter user and journalist Ashish tweeted the video and wrote, “second time in a month, snake was spotted in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital Warangal which is the oldest and biggest government hospital in North.”

SNAKE FOUND UNDER PATIENT’S BED: WATCH VIDEO

This is the second time that a snake was found in MGM Hospital. A patient’s attendant had, on October 13, found a cobra inside the hospital’s washroom. In March this year, the hospital was in the news as rats reportedly bit a patient in the ICU. The patient Srinivas was bitten by rats on his hands and legs, leading to bleeding injuries. He was under observation for respiratory and kidney-related issues. The incident put him in critical condition. However, two days later Srinivas died due to severe health complications.