We again urge all of you to please drive carefully and follow the traffic rules because life is precious!

Viral Video: Speeding Car Falling Down From Flyover On Traffic Below Is Like Hollywood Stunt Gone Awry

Viral Video: When we start driving lessons, traffic rules and all the safety measures form a pivotal part of the curriculum. Our trainers make sure that we get every lesson in driving right at our fingertips because it is about road safety, the safety of every other road user, and of course, our own. But if we deviate from the lessons, even the basics, then we are calling for trouble. No matter how good or smart a driver you are, if you try to be funny on the road, or any other place for that matter, you are heading for disaster without a doubt.

Conveying the same message is one viral video that shows a car speeding up over an overpass or flyover. As it reaches the curve, the driver loses balance and the combination of high speed and the curve makes it topple to one side. It swipes ahead and rams to the edge with a powerful impact that overthrows it down to the ground from a height of about 70-80 feet, maybe more. What follows is mayhem on the road.

You have to watch the video to witness the pandemonium.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF A SPEEDING CAR DROPPING DOWN ON THE ROAD FROM AN OVERPASS

From the looks of it, it is better to not even conjecture about the outcome. But it is a very tragic incident.

There is a reason that speed limits are set for vehicles. Speeding might give you joy for a few moments, but chances are very high that the outcome would be an undesirable one.



